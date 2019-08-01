Sardar Sajjan Singh Memorial Masters Shooting: Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar clinches gold in Men's Rifle 3 Positions

New Delhi: Fresh from his exploits at the ISSF Junior World Cup in Suhl, where he bagged a gold, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar clinched a yellow metal in Men's Rifle 3 Positions (3P) at XII Sardar Sajjan Singh Sethi Memorial Masters shooting competition here.

Having qualified at third position for the eight-man final with a modest qualifying score 1166, 18-year-old Aishwary from Madhya Pradesh was back in his elements in the finals as he posted a comfortable victory with a score of 459.9 and a classy 10.7 in the end.

Meanwhile, multiple International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) medallist and the country's most accomplished 3P shooter Sanjeev Rajput, had to be satisfied with a silver, finishing with a score of 455.5, a clear 4.4 behind Aishwary.

India international Parul Kumar settled for the bronze.

The final field also had other Indians in Ravi Kumar and Deepak Kumar, besides 2018 ISSF World Cup stage gold medallist Akhil Sheoran.

Tinjit Dhanota of Punjab and Esha Singh of Telengana won the Men's and Women's 10m Air Pistol gold medals.