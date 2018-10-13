You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Santo Domingo Open: Leander Paes one match away from winning second title of season after reaching doubles final

Sports Press Trust of India Oct 13, 2018 18:37:33 IST

New Delhi: Veteran Leander Paes is one win away from winning his second title of the season on the Challenger circuit, reaching the final of the Santo Domingo Open with partner Miguel Angel Reyyes-Varela.

File image of Leander Paes. Reuters

File image of Leander Paes. Reuters

The second seeded Indo-Mexican pair prevailed 6-4 7-6(3) over Argentine combine of Tomas Lipovsek Puches and Juan Ignacio Londero in one hour and 23 minutes.

Paes and Angel dropped their serve twice but broke their rivals thrice to take the opening set. In the second set too, the two pairs broke each other twice before Paes and Angel won the tie-breaker to seal a spot in the summit clash.

It will be the second consecutive final for Paes and Angel, who also reached the final at Monterrey Challenger last week, ending runners-up to Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Marcelo Arevalo.

Before this tournament, Paes ended runner-up at Montrrey, Chicago, Dallas on the ATP Challenger circuit and won the Newport event.

Apart from these, Paes also reached the final at Winston-Salem Open and Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships on the ATP World Tour, ending runner-up with Jamie Cerretani in both the tournaments.


Updated Date: Oct 13, 2018 18:37 PM

Also See






Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories




Cricket Scores