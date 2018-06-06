You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Santi Cazorla looks to resurrect career at first club Villarreal after leaving Arsenal

Sports AFP Jun 06, 2018 09:27:38 IST

Madrid: Former Arsenal midfielder Santi Cazorla is leaving England to try to resurrect his career at his first club Villarreal after a serious Achilles tendon injury nearly ended his playing days.

File image of Santi Cazorla. Reuters

File image of Santi Cazorla. Reuters

"Santi Cazorla is coming home," the La Liga club said in a statement.

The 33-year-old, who played 77 times for Spain, has not played competitively since suffering the injury in a Champions League match for Arsenal against Ludgorets in October 2016.

The injury became infected and at one point doctors feared Cazorla's leg would need to be amputated.

Cazorla has fought his way back to fitness and recently posted a video showed him training with a ball.

He helped Arsenal lift two FA Cups, scoring a sublime free-kick in the 2014 final against Hull to spark Arsenal's comeback from two goals down to win 3-2 at Wembley.

He played 241 games for Villarreal and scored 34 times in two spells, from 2003 to 2006 and from 2007 to 2011.


Updated Date: Jun 06, 2018 09:27 AM

Also Watch

It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






Social Media Star: Karan Johar and Mallika Dua talk about trolls, airport looks and beauty apps



Top Stories




Cricket Scores