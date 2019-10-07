Sania Mirza's sister Anam set to tie the knot with Mohammad Azharuddin's son Asaduddin in December, says report

Tennis star Sania Mirza recently confirmed that her sister Anam was all set to marry former cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin's son Asaduddin in December, the three-time women's doubles Grand Slam champion said to the Times of India.

Earlier in March, Sania, who is married to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, had uploaded a picture of her with Asad, captioning it as 'Family'.



View this post on Instagram Family ❤️ @asad_ab18 A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar) on Mar 5, 2019 at 12:09am PST

"She (Anam) is actually getting married in December. We just came back from her bachelorette trip in Paris. We are really excited," she said to the daily.

Asaduddin made his Ranji Trophy debut for Goa in December 2018, but had an uneventful one scoring just two runs.

His father Azharuddin, played 99 Tests and 334 ODIs for India, scoring 6215 and 9378 runs respectively. Despite registering 29 centuries and 79 fifties in his 16-year-international career, Azharuddin's future with the Indian cricket team came to a halt in 2000 for his involvement in the spot-fixing scandal. The same year former South Africa all-rounder Hansie Cronje had alleged Azharuddin of introducing him to bookies.