Sangeeta Phogat dedicates bronze won at Budapest Ranking series to 'all those' fighting crime against women
Sangeeta and her husband Bajrang Punia, a Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist sat at the national capital's Jantar Mantar on a month-long protest against ex-WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.
New Delhi: Indian wrestler Sangeeta Phogat, one among the six prominent faces in the protest against outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, dedicated her bronze medal won at the Ranking Series event in Hungary to “all those” who are fighting crime against women.
Sangeeta and her husband Bajrang Punia, a Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist sat at the national capital’s Jantar Mantar on a month-long protest against Singh, who has sexual harassment charges levelled against him by multiple female wrestlers.
The third of the famous Phogat sisters, hardly got time to prepare for the event and a podium finish will certainly boost her confidence.
“Messages of congratulations from all of you are reaching me, I am very emotional at this moment. Many thanks to all of you. This medal is not mine only, it belongs to you all,” Sangeeta tweeted.
“I dedicate this medal to all the fighting women of the world who are fighting against crimes against women.”
आप सभी के बधाई के संदेश मुझ तक पहुँच रहे हैं इस पल पर बहुत भावुक हूँ।
आप सभी का बहुत बहुत शुक्रिया। यह मेडल सिर्फ़ मेरा नहीं है। सब आप सभी का मेडल है
मैं इस मेडल को दुनिया की उन सभी संघर्षशील महिलाओं को समर्पित करती हूँ जो महिलाओं के विरुद्ध हुए अपराधों के ख़िलाफ़ संघर्षरत हैं।… pic.twitter.com/FyJnqhaHVZ
— Sangeeta Phogat (@sangeeta_phogat) July 15, 2023
On Saturday, she won a bronze medal in the non-Olympic 59kg category that featured six grapplers at the Hungary Ranking Series tournament in Budapest.
Congratulations to @sangeeta_phogat on her outstanding performance at the 4th Ranking Series to win 🥉 against 🇭🇺’s Viktoria Borsos in the 59kg WW category.
I wish you continued success and all the best for your future endeavours! pic.twitter.com/jkXdSDWh14
— Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) July 16, 2023
Sangeeta beat young Hungarian Viktoria Borsos, the U-20 World Championship silver medallist, 6-2 in the bronze medal play-off bout.
