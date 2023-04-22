Sports

Sana Khan & Faizan Ansari spotted at Baba Siddique Roza Iftaar Party

Every year in the holy month of Ramzan, last Ramzan I saw Salman Khan or Shah Rukh Khan outside the hotel.

FP Staff April 22, 2023 11:40:17 IST
Sana Khan & Faizan Ansari spotted at Baba Siddique Roza Iftaar Party

India’s Best Fasting Iftar Party at Mumbai’s Taj Hotel Red Carpet Party bollywood famous celebrities Whose Iftar Party Every Year

Salman Khan or Shahrukh Khan are seen Famous Superstar Salman Khan’s Father Salim Khan Also Appeared This is a Unique Iftar Party Which brings together so many celebrities in a 5 star hotel in Mumbai

Every year in the holy month of Ramzan, last Ramzan I saw Salman Khan or Shah Rukh Khan outside the hotel.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: April 22, 2023 11:40:17 IST