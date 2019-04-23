Samuel Eto'o, Willian's former club Anzhi Makhachkala on the verge of collapse and elimination from Russian top-flight

Moscow: Russian top-flight side Anzhi Makhachkala, the former club of Samuel Eto'o and Roberto Carlos, is on the verge of collapse, manager Magomed Adiyev has told reporters.

The coach appealed to officials to help the club based in Russia's North Caucasus region of Dagestan avoid bankruptcy, as they suffer from serious financial troubles.

"The club is suffering, that's putting it mildly, it's dying," Adiyev told a press conference after the club's Russian Premier League defeat by Akhmat Grozny.

Russian media has reported that Anzhi's debts have reached 250 million rubles ($4 million; 3.5 million euros) while club bosses have failed to find sponsors to resolve the situation. That means that the club may lose their professional licence in the near future.

Brazilian international great Roberto Carlos played for Anzhi from 2011-2012, while Cameroonian Eto'o played there from 2011-2013 as a member of the team managed by Dutchman Guus Hiddink, the former coach of Russia's national team.

"It doesn't make Dagestan look good when we just go bankrupt without serious reasons... Such a club with traditions, which has had such famous players," Adiyev added.

Dagestan's government, meanwhile, said it was aware of the club's financial problems.

"We know about Anzhi's financial problems. But it's too early to say that the club will not get the right to play professionally next season," the website of Russia's Football Union (RFU) quoted the Dagestan government's press service as saying.

The head of the RFU Alexander Dyukov has met the club's director Absalutdin Agaragimov and discussed their financial problems, the club told TASS state news agency on Sunday.

Anzhi are now second from bottom in the Premier League table, nine points adrift of 12th-placed Dynamo Moscow, who are currently the last team above the relegation play-off zone.

