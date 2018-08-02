You are here:
Samir Nasri's return to football deferred as UEFA extends French international's doping ban from six to 18 months

Sports Agence France-Presse Aug 02, 2018 10:51:39 IST

Switzerland: UEFA extended former France international Samir Nasri's doping ban from six to 18 months on Wednesday over the intravenous drip treatment he received at a Los Angeles clinic in 2016.

The 31-year-old, who is currently without a club, was suspended for six months in February after taking a multi-vitamin booster in contravention of World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) rules.

File image of Samir Nasri. AP

The ban was backdated to 1 July, 2017, meaning the ex-Manchester City and Arsenal midfielder will be cleared to return next January. He can resume training with a club at the start of November.

Nasri had the drip treatment while he was on loan at Sevilla during the 2016-17 season, prompting the Spanish anti-doping agency to open an investigation.

He retroactively appealed to UEFA to grant him a therapeutic use exemption (TUE), but his request was refused by European football's governing body.

Nasri left Turkish side Antalya in January after disappointing six-month spell following his arrival from Manchester City.

Six-time Olympic swimming champion Ryan Lochte was handed a 14-month suspension last week for a similar infraction, with athletes usually only allowed to receive an IV in the case of medical treatment.


Updated Date: Aug 02, 2018 10:51 AM

