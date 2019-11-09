Sam Kerr scores brace as Australia beat Chile in front of record crowd of 20,029 people

Sydney: Sam Kerr scored both Australian goals in a 2-1 friendly win Saturday over Chile which Football Federation Australia said attracted a record crowd of 20,029 for a women's soccer match in Australia.

FFA did not say what the previous record crowd attendance was. The match was played at a new stadium in western Sydney.

Kerr scored in each half and has 40 goals in her past 40 games for Perth in the W-League, Chicago in the NWSL, and Australia.

She has scored 38 goals for Australia.

The current world record for a women's football match is 90,125, set during the 1999 World Cup final in California, which saw the hosts US beat China on penalties.