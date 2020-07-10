Salomon Kalou joins Brazilian club Botafogo after exit from Hertha Berlin

Former Chelsea forward Salomon Kalou made the announcement in a video posted Thursday by the Rio de Janeiro-based club on its social media channels.

Veteran Ivorian footballer Salomon Kalou has joined Brazilian club Botafogo after leaving Gemany’s Hertha Berlin.

According to a report by news agency PTI, the 35-year-old former Chelsea player made the announcement in a video posted Thursday by the Rio de Janeiro-based club on its social media channels.

The report added that Kalou was suspended by Hertha Berlin in May after almost six years at the German club because of a video that he posted of himself of violating social distancing rules during the pandemic. As per the report, he could be seen shaking hands with teammates and interrupting a medical checkup of another player in the video.

Bienvenue, Kalou! Craque marfinense é o novo jogador do BOTAFOGO! #PutFire ⭐🇨🇮 pic.twitter.com/xchDuigGTp — Botafogo F.R. (de 🏠) (@Botafogo) July 9, 2020

According to a report on Goal, while no details have been revealed about his contract in terms of duration, it is expected that he will make his debut for the team when the Brazilian league returns in August. The report added that Botafogo had earlier failed to secure a deal for Yaya Toure.

Kalou joins former Japan international midfielder Keisuke Honda in the new team and has expressed his delight saying he is extremely proud to be in Botafogo.

Kalou helped Chelsea win the Premier League in 2010 and the UEFA Champions League in 2012. He won the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations trophy with his nation and scored 188 goals and produced 91 assists in 589 club appearances.