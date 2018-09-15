Sakshi Malik sails into final in Medved International wrestling tournament; Pooja Dhanda to fight for bronze

New Delhi: Olympic medallist Sakshi Malik sailed into the final of the 62kg category of the Medved International wrestling tournament in Minsk, Belarus on Saturday.

Rio Olympics bronze medallist Sakshi, who returned empty-handed from the Jakarta Asian Games, defeated Elmira Gambarova of Azerbaijan 6-2 in the semi-final to set up a title clash against Marianna Sastin of Hungary on Sunday.

Sakshi had earlier defeated Lais Nunes de Oliveira of Brazil 7 - 2 in the quarterfinals.

The other Indian in fray, Pooja Dhanda, however was ousted in the quarterfinals after losing 0-10 against Battsetseg Altantsetseg of Mongolia in the 57kg category.

She had earlier defeated Giullia Oliveira of Brazil 11-4 in the qualification round.

Pooja, however, will have a chance to at least claim a bronze as she takes on Becka Leathers of USA in the repechage round Sunday.