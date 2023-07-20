Ace wrestler Sakshi Malik on Thursday insisted she did not need an exemption from trials for this year’s Asian Games that has been awarded to Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia.

Malik added that the decision to award an exemption to Bajrang and Vinesh by the IOA-appointed ad-hoc panel in charge of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) was an attempt at breaking the unity of the wrestlers who had been involved in the protests against outgoing president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh earlier in the summer.

Malik, who had won bronze in the 2016 Rio Olympics, insisted she had also been considered for the exemption but had explicitly refused any such offer.

“As you all know, we had requested the government for additional time for preparing for the Asian Games. We had requested them to hold our trials after August 10, and the government gave us time as well, following which we came out here for training.

“But, over the last 3-4 days, it has emerged that direct entries are being sent for two weights (categories),” Sakshi, who is currently training in the US, said.

She made it clear that she is against exemptions, and hence, turned down an offer where her name would have also been considered on account of being an Olympic medallist.

“I was also told to e-mail, that my name would be considered too. But I have refused, I do not want to go without the trials,” Sakshi said.

“Neither have I gone (to any tournament) without any trials nor I want to do it now. We had only discussed about time (extension) that our trials should be held after August 10 which is not happening.

“I only want to say that everyone should get justice and chance for fair selections,” Sakshi further said.

Before that, in a tweet she alleged that this was an attempt to create discord between the top wrestlers, who were involved in a month-long protest against Singh but are now being perceived as opportunists looking to find an easier route to the continental showpiece.

“The government has attempted to break the unity between the wrestlers by sending their names directly,” Malik wrote in a tweet.

“I am concerned about the intentions behind this act from the government. We had requested them to postpone the dates of the trials, but the government has brought infamy upon us by doing so,” Malik added.

The IOA ad-hoc committee led by Bhupinder Singh Bajwa has come under fire for offering Bajrang and Vinesh exemption from trial without following protocol, which has led to protests from other wrestlers such as Antim Panghal and Sujit Kalkal, who have since approached the Delhi High Court to get the decision overturned.

