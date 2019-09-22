You are here:
Saint Petersburg Open: Imperious Daniil Medvedev crushes Borna Coric in final

Sports Agence France-Presse Sep 22, 2019 22:22:11 IST

  • World No 4 Medvedev has reached five finals in as many tournaments since July this year.

  • Daniil Medvedev won his third title of the year and sixth of his career.

  • Medvedev won the first set in 40 minutes and blitzed the Croat in the second to comfortably claim the title.

US Open finalist Daniil Medvedev crushed Borna Coric on his way to winning the ATP event in Saint Petersburg on Sunday with a 6-3, 6-1 victory.

Daniil Medvedev kisses the trophy after winning the St Petersburg Open. AP Photo

World No 4 Medvedev, who since July has reached five finals in as many tournaments, won his third title of the year and sixth of his career.

"I'm really happy, my style is more to hide my emotions, but it was hard not to scream with joy," said Medvedev after the match in front of his home audience.

Medvedev, 23, won the first set in 40 minutes after breaking Coric for the first time at 3-2 and blitzed the Croat in the second to comfortably claim the title.

