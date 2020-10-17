Saint Petersburg Open 2020: Andrey Rublev, Borna Coric set up final clash with wins over Canadian opposition
Third-seeded Rublev rallied to beat second-seeded Denis Shapovalov 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, and Coric also recovered in the semi-finals to beat Milos Raonic 1-6, 6-1, 6-4.
Saint Petersburg: Andrey Rublev and Borna Coric overcame Canadian opposition to reach the final of the St Petersburg Open on Saturday.
Rublev saved five of six break points to rally from a set down for the second time this week after also trailing Ugo Humbert by a set in the second round.
Coric, who lost to Daniil Medvedev in last year’s final, withstood an early onslaught from Raonic to win in just under two hours.
The Croatian player will bid to beat Rublev for the first time at the fourth attempt in Sunday’s final.
