Saint Petersburg Ladies' Trophy: Margarita Gasparyan beats Vera Zvonareva to set up final against Daria Kasatkina
The 36-year-old Zvonareva, a finalist at Wimbledon and the US Open in 2010, is ranked at 38 in the world but she was outplayed by her fellow Russian, who is 10 years her junior and ranked 88 places below her.
Saint Petersburg: Russia's old guard had to give way to the younger generation as Vera Zvonareva and Svetlana Kuznetsova lost to Margarita Gasparyan and Daria Kasatkina respectively in the semi-finals of the WTA event in Saint Petersburg on Saturday.
The 36-year-old Zvonareva, a finalist at Wimbledon and the US Open in 2010, is ranked at 38 in the world but she was outplayed by her fellow Russian, who is 10 years her junior and ranked 88 places below her.
Gasparyan saved four set points in the second set before coming through to win 6-3, 7-6(9).
A walking highlight reel @Formula_TX this week
Margarita Gasparyan doing ℎ to grab the first set against Zvonareva #FormulaTX pic.twitter.com/R44NkBcNgf
— wta (@WTA) March 20, 2021
Former world number two Zvonareva was bidding to reach her first final since Tokyo in 2011.
After tanking the first set, Zvonareva led 6-4 in the second set tiebreak and four times had set point in her grasp.
But a tame return and a backhand just wide squandered two of them. Gasparyan saved the other two with ferocious forehand winners and, despite double-faulting on her first match point, closed out the win on her second.
In the other semi, 35-year-old Kuznetsova, who won the first of her two Majors at the US Open in 2004 when Kasatkina was just seven, rattled through the first set.
But the younger Russian, now 23 and ranked 61, hit back strongly to win 1-6, 6-0, 6-2.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Dubai Open: Garbine Muguruza sees off Elise Mertens in semi-final clash, Barbora Krejcikova beats Jil Teichmann
The former world number one needed seven match points to overcome a stubborn Elise Mertens 6-4, 7-6 (7/5) in the Dubai semi-finals on Friday, and is now into her second final in as many weeks, having placed runner-up in Doha six days ago.
Yuki Bhambri defeats Prajnesh Gunneswaran in Dubai Duty Free Championships qualifiers
Yuki, who is competing on a Protected Ranking (PR) knocked out his seventh seed compatriot 6-1, 6-4 in the opening round of the USD 2,048,855 hard court tournament.
Qatar Open: Roger Federer pain-free ahead of return from injury, says retirement 'was never on the cards'
The 39-year-old hasn't played a match since a semi-final defeat to Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open in January 2020 and acknowledged it was unusual for a player of his age to return after injury.