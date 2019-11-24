Saina Nehwal withdraws from next year's Premier Badminton League citing health, injury concerns

New Delhi: Shuttler Saina Nehwal on Sunday announced that she would not be participating in the upcoming fifth edition of Premier Badminton League (PBL).

She revealed that she has not been well throughout the year as pancreatitis and injuries have troubled her so she would like to take some time off the game.

"Hey everyone, I won't be part of the PBL Season 5 . I haven't been well most part of the year due to pancreatitis and injuries and I would like to take time during the PBL to prepare better . I want to say sorry to all my fans and I hope to be part of the next season of PBL," Nehwal tweeted.

The 29-year-old was last seen in action in the Hong Kong Open where she had to face a first-round exit from the tournament after losing to China's Cai Yan Yan 13-21, 20-22.

World number nine Nehwal has had a troubled run in this year as she has now faced exits from a tournament in the first round five times.

Earlier this year, Cai Yan Yan had knocked out Nehwal in the first round of the China Open.

