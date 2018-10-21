Can Saina Nehwal end her losing streak against Tai Tzu Ying?

For Saina, it could be a tough mountain to climb in Sunday's final. The Indian has freely admitted that Tai is the most difficult opponent she has faced on the global circuit and has found it as hard to unravel the puzzle of the Taipei player's outlandish deception as she once did against China's Li Xuerui.

The head-to-head record between Saina and Tai is weighted heavily in the latter's favour. The two have met on 17 previous occasions and the Indian trails 5-12 to Tai. What is even more disheartening is the fact that Saina has failed to beat Tai for the past five-and-a-half years with her last victory coming in the March 2013 Swiss Open. Thereafter, Tai has won ten times in an unbroken reel, including straight-games triumphs on the last six occasions.