Star Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth lost his men's singles semi-final match to Kento Momota of Japan while Saina Nehwal entered the women's singles final of the Denmark Open on Saturday.
Second seed Momota took 42 minutes to outplay the seventh seed Indian shuttler 21-16, 21-12 in straight games to advance while Saina got the better of Gregoria Mariska Tunjunng of Indonesia 21-11 21-12 in a lop-sided affair which lasted 49 minutes.
It was a cake walk for Saina as she hardly broke a sweat to beat her opponent.
Srikanth struggled from the start and failed to find his rhythm which cost him the match.
Earlier, late on Friday night, Saina Nehwal and Srikanth entered the semi-finals of the Denmark Open but were made to sweat en route by Nozomi Okuhara and Sameer Verma respectively.
Saina came back from a game down to beat familiar foe and world number seven Okuhura of Japan 17-21, 21-16, 21-12 in the quarter-final lasting 58 minutes on Friday night.
On the other hand, Srikanth too had to grind it out against countryman Verma with little separating the two in the men's singles last-eight clash.
In the end, Srikanth prevailed over the 23rd ranked Indian in an epic battle lasting an hour and 18 minutes with the final scoreline reading 22-20, 19-21, 23-21.
Verma had the upper hand for major parts of the third and deciding game where he even had a 17-13 lead before Srikanth roared back to eke out the triumph.
In the women's doubles, Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy lost to top seeds Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota in the quarter-finals.
Updated Date: Oct 21, 2018 15:28 PM
Highlights
15:28 (IST)
Can Saina Nehwal end her losing streak against Tai Tzu Ying?
For Saina, it could be a tough mountain to climb in Sunday's final. The Indian has freely admitted that Tai is the most difficult opponent she has faced on the global circuit and has found it as hard to unravel the puzzle of the Taipei player's outlandish deception as she once did against China's Li Xuerui.
The head-to-head record between Saina and Tai is weighted heavily in the latter's favour. The two have met on 17 previous occasions and the Indian trails 5-12 to Tai. What is even more disheartening is the fact that Saina has failed to beat Tai for the past five-and-a-half years with her last victory coming in the March 2013 Swiss Open. Thereafter, Tai has won ten times in an unbroken reel, including straight-games triumphs on the last six occasions.
14:01 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's live coverage of the Denmark Open 2018 final. Former champion Saina Nehwal will be in action as she squares up against World No 1 Tai Tzu Ying. Meanwhile, in the men's singles, World No 1 Kento Momota takes on Chou Tien Chen.
