You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Saina Nehwal drops out of top 10, Kidambi Srikanth slips two places to 8th in latest BWF rankings

Sports Press Trust of India Aug 09, 2018 23:03:08 IST

New Delhi: Owing to their poor run of form at the badminton World Championship, Saina Nehwal dropped out of the top 10 while Kidambi Srikanth slipped two places to eighth in the latest BWF singles rankings released on Thursday.

File image of Saina Nehwal. AP

File image of Saina Nehwal. AP

Saina lost a place to be ranked 11th now.

PV Sindhu, who clinched her second successive silver medal at the World Championship, remained static at the third spot. HS Prannoy, who also lost in the second round at Nanjing, remained steady at the 11th place.

A quarterfinal finish at the World Championship saw B Sai Praneeth improved two places to the 24th place, while Sameer Verma dropped two places to world no 21st.

Mixed doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy made a massive jump of 12 places to be at the career-best ranking of 28th position. Satwik and Chirag Shetty also improved a couple of places to world no 23 in the latest men's doubles ranking.


Updated Date: Aug 09, 2018 23:03 PM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See






Super Cool News Apps | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores