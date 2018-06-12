You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

SAI orders performance review, surprise checks at regional centres after Bengaluru fiasco

Sports Press Trust of India Jun 12, 2018 17:08:41 IST

New Delhi: Sports of Authority of India (SAI) has decided to go for a performance review of all its regional centres after national hockey chief coach Harendra Singh has complained about sub-standard food and hygiene standards in the Bengaluru facility.

Representational Image. Reuters

Representational Image. Reuters

"We are deeply concerned about the quality of food and hygiene in the SAI centres and give it the highest priority. The problem in Bengaluru has come to the notice earlier during the Minister's (Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore) visit in March this year," said SAI director general (DG) Neelam Kapur in a statement.

"Orders have been issued to take corrective action which includes hiring a new cook, ensuring quality of raw food supply and improving hygiene."

The complaint has prompted the DG to call an urgent meeting of the regional heads.

"Regional Directors will be accountable to ensure quality food and hygiene. Monitoring systems are being put in place including surprise checks. Strict action will be taken on any complaints received," Kapur added.

Harendra had expressed his serious concerns over food and hygiene in SAI South Centre, Bengaluru to the national federation Hockey India, which was earlier headed by current IOA and International Hockey Federation (FIH) chief Narinder Batra.

Having received the complaint, Batra swung into action and wrote to the Sports Ministry on the issue.

The Indian team is training in the Karnataka capital for the Champions Trophy to be held in Breda, Netherlands from 23 June to 1 July.


Updated Date: Jun 12, 2018 17:08 PM

Also Watch

Watch: The true stories from Dharavi that inspired Rajinikanth's Kaala
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






Social Media Star: Karan Johar and Mallika Dua talk about trolls, airport looks and beauty apps



Top Stories




Cricket Scores