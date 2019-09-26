You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

SAFF U-18 Championship: India keen on carrying momentum from Sri Lanka win over to semi-final against Maldives

Sports Press Trust of India Sep 26, 2019 18:09:58 IST

  • India stayed keen on sustaining the momentum as they take on Maldives in the semi-final of the SAFF U-18 Championships

  • India, who were held to a goalless draw by Bangladesh, accounted for Sri Lanka 3-0 in their last group league match

  • Gurkirat Singh, who scored a brace against Sri Lanka, informed that the mood in the camp is "very positive" ahead of the semi-final

Kathmandu: India stayed keen on sustaining the momentum as they take on Maldives in the semi-final of the SAFF U-18 Championships in Kathmandu on Friday.

SAFF U-18 Championship: India keen on carrying momentum from Sri Lanka win over to semi-final against Maldives

The Indian team were held to a 0-0 draw against Bangladesh, before beating Sri Lanka 3-0. Image credit: Sportscomm

India, who were held to a goalless draw by Bangladesh, accounted for Sri Lanka 3-0 in their last group league match, the last two goals coming in added time.

"It was a matter of getting into our playing style which we have been practicing in training sessions — keeping the ball, good positioning, build-ups, high intensity, penetrations and the ability to create good chances. I am sure we will only get better as the tournament progresses," head coach Floyd Pinto stated.

"I am happy with the performance against Sri Lanka. But we need to replicate it every day to achieve the desired results. We would like to stay with our improvements in the semi-final against Maldives," he added.

Gurkirat Singh, who scored a brace against Sri Lanka, informed that the mood in the camp is "very positive" ahead of the semi-final.

"As coach stated, we need to carry on and better ourselves. We are ready for the semi-finals. We are aware it won't be easy. But we will go in with a plan, and do our best to execute it."

"We were aware of the challenge against Sri Lanka. They were tough, physical, and good at the set-pieces. We just kept on going, and were eventually rewarded," he explained.

Updated Date: Sep 26, 2019 18:09:58 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement



Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores