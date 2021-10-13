Here's all you need to know about catching live action of India vs Maldives match in SAFF Championship.

India needed to beat Nepal to keep themselves alive in the SAFF Championship. They got the 3 points, by a slender 1-0 margin, with a familiar face in Sunil Chhetri popping up with the winner. But the job is not done yet. Blue Tigers play hosts Maldives in the final round-robin fixture in yet another must-win game.

For India, the context is clear: a win takes them to the final. A draw or defeat would mean the worst showing at the regional tournament since 2003. For hosts Maldives a draw would be enough to take them into the summit clash. It is yet unclear who will be the other team to make the final with Nepal playing Bangladesh in an earlier match.

Led by Ali Ashfaq, Maldives have recovered after losing their opening match against Nepal. They posted 2-0 and 1-0 wins over Bangladesh and Sri Lanka respectively.

“The most important thing for us was to refresh our player’s legs and prepare them for the last group league match. The situation is a bit easier for Maldives as they need just a draw, and hence, it’s clear what we need to do in tomorrow’s game,” said India's coach Igor Stimac on Tuesday.

“I am quite happy with the performances in our last 3 games – looking at the way we played, looking at the possession numbers. We dominated them and our goalkeeper wasn’t much disturbed. But there is an old problem which is following us and that’s converting chances. We cannot be dependent on just one player and need to be more confident in front of goal,” Stimac added.

And that one player is Chhetri who went level with Pele on 77 international goals with his strike against Nepal. He has scored both of India's goals at this year's SAFF Championship but the over reliance on a 37-year-old doesn't bode well for the country.

When will India vs Maldives take place in the SAFF Championship?

The match between India and Maldives will take place on 13 October, 2021.

What is the venue for the India vs Maldives match?

The match will take place at the National Football Stadium in Male, Maldives.

What time will the India vs Maldives match start?

The India vs Maldives match will begin at 9.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Maldives match?

The match will be telecast on Eurosport and Eurosport HD. Eurosport channel is available on the Discovery+ app. Besides this, you can browse Firstpost.com for live updates.