SAFF Championship 2021: Twitter celebrates India's 'record-extending eighth title'

India beat Nepal to win the SAFF championship for the eighth time. Here's how twitter celebrated the victory

FP Sports October 17, 2021 00:00:05 IST
Chhetri scored in the 49th minute of the match, which put him level with Lionel Messi on 80 international goals. AIFF

India kept their best for the last match as they beat Nepal 3-0 in the final of the SAFF Championship 2021 to win the trophy for the eighth time.

Skipper Sunil Chhetri opened the scoring in the 49th minute while Suresh Singh doubled the lead a minute later. Sahal Abdul Samad added the third late into the match when he dribbled past a few Nepal defenders to seal the win for India.

This is the eighth time India won the SAFF trophy.

Head coach Igor Stimac was not present on the sidelines because of suspension but his absence was not reflected in the match. Although India didn't create many chances in the first half, they ended up dominating their opponents. Nepal knew what was in store for them so they soaked in the pressure and tried to play the counter-attacking game.

India showed intent as soon as the second-half began and it didn't take long for Chhetri to score from a header. Suresh then found the back of the net after Yasir Mohammad found the midfielder with a superb cutback.

Nepal pushed hard to reduce deficit but India did well to keep the two-goal lead intact. Sahal, who came as a substitute, showed his superb dribbling skills and slotted the ball in the 90th minute.

India will be proud of their turnaround in the tournament. After struggling against the likes of Bangladesh and Sri Lanka – both matches ending in draws, India won the next two against Nepal and Maldives to qualify for the final and then overcame a tough challenge on Saturday.

Here's how twitter celebrated Indian football team's win:

