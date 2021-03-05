Safe grooming kits for babies

Handles with bumps

Peach berry brings this cute kit for a Baby or a Newborn. It is a Grooming and a Health Care Kit with Accessories. In all it has 10PCS. It has an anti-slip handle with bumps which makes the tweezers easy to grip when using. The rounded tip design is safe and useful for cleaning a baby’s nose and belly button. The Medicine dispenser is made of quality silicone and plastic. It can be put into the baby's mouth, helping parents to feed their baby easily and accurately. The comfortable comb and brush are specially designed for baby use, the soft bristles can protect his/ her scalp in a gentle way. The nasal aspirator easily clears your baby's airways, cleaning their nasal passages of mucus, keeping your newborn's nose clear. Plus, it's very easy to clean and reusable.

Premium kit

SYGA brings Premium Quality 10 Pcs Health Care Kit for Newborn Baby. It has a Kids Nail, Hair, Thermometer, and Grooming Brush. It is Blue in color. The package includes a pack of deluxe healthcare and grooming kits with 10 essential grooming and infant health items that help to care for your little one. The kit is so handy, compact & ultra-lightweight to carry wherever you go. It is just perfect for newborn babies, especially to keep them well-groomed and healthy all the time, and is made using high-quality and safe materials. It's a perfect gift for your friends and family having babies. We’re sure you’ll love our baby grooming & health care assortment.

Nursery set

iSWEVEN brings this 10 PCS Baby Healthcare and Grooming Kit. It has an Ear Pick with Light Comb, Nail Clipper, Nasal Aspirator, and a Food Feeder. The Baby ear pick with light, with a comfortable handle, LED light, and protective cover, specially designed for baby, safe and convenient for using. Considerate details are put into the products to make them safe for babies. It is suitable for any mother who needs family and the daily care of the child on the journey. This kit is Made of safe ABS and eco-friendly silicone material which has no smell is non-toxic and causes no harm to the baby.

Health care kit

This kit by Horoly is a Baby Grooming and a Health Care Kit. It consists of accessories, in total 10PCS. Easy to carry and avoid loss, your baby stays clean and healthy anytime, anywhere, and is also an ideal gift for newborns. It has a very useful design! It is the perfect gift for babies and new-borns, boys and girls. The baby care set looks ergonomically comfortable and safe. Medicine is more convenient as the pump's nasal aspirator can easily clean nasal dirt, and the split design is easy to disassemble and clean. The quality is also good.