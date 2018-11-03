You are here:
SaarLorLux Open: India's Subhankar Dey thwarts Toby Penty to enter semi-finals; Parupalli Kashyap ousted

Sports Press Trust of India Nov 03, 2018 13:08:47 IST

Saarbrucken: India's Subhankar Dey entered the semi-final while senior pro Parupalli Kashyap lost his last-eight encounter at the SaarLorLux Open Badminton Championship on Friday.

India's Subhankar Dey had stunned Lin Dan to enter quarter-finals of SaarLorLux Open. Twitter

World No 64 Subhankar, who beat Lin Dan in the second round beat seventh-seeded Englishman Toby Penty 21-16 21-9 in only 32 minutes.

However, Kashyap lost his quarter-final against France's Toma Junior Popov 16-21 18-21 inside 38 minutes.

In the women's singles quarter-final, Sayali Rane lost her match against Denmark's Line Hjmark Kjaersfeldt 14-21 9-21.


Updated Date: Nov 03, 2018 13:08 PM

