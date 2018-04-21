Ryan Sessegnon stars in win over Millwall as second-placed Fulham stay on course for promotion to Premier League

London: Ryan Sessegnon scored his 15th goal of the season as Fulham moved into second place in the English Championship with a 3-0 victory at London rivals Millwall on Friday.

Championship leaders Wolverhampton Wanderers are already guaranteed one of the two promotion spots into next season's Premier League, but Fulham's victory saw them leapfrog Cardiff into second place.

The Cottagers are now two points ahead of Cardiff but have played two games more, however, than the Welsh capital club.

Despite this defeat, Millwall stayed in playoff contention for the third promotion spot.

Following a goalless first half, where Fulham had to clear their lines on several occasions, the visitors took the lead at the New Den just after the interval.

The 17-year-old Sessegnon was first to react after Millwall goalkeeper Jordan Archer fumbled the ball.

Kevin McDonald doubled the visitors' lead with a superb long-range strike before Aleksandar Mitrovic's effort late on set the seal on Millwall's first league defeat since New Year's Day.

"It was vital to get the first goal," Sessegnon told Sky Sports. "The manager told us to just keep playing our way and hopefully we'll score and thankfully I did -- it changed the game.

"We knew it was going to be tough and that it was going to be a hard game for us. We just needed to keep going and to keep pushing and in the second half we did that."

McDonald added: "It's a massive statement. We knew we were under pressure to go and get three points. I thought the boys were fantastic tonight and we fully deserved the victory.

"The pressure is back on Cardiff now."