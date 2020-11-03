Sports

Ryan Giggs won't take charge for three Wales matches after arrest for alleged assault

Police were called to Giggs's home late on Sunday and he was arrested and questioned on suspicion of actual bodily harm and assault on his girlfriend. He was later released on bail.

Agence France-Presse November 03, 2020 22:04:41 IST
Ryan Giggs won't take charge for three Wales matches after arrest for alleged assault

File photo of Wales' head coach Ryan Giggs. AFP

London: Wales coach Ryan Giggs and the Football Association of Wales (FAW) have "mutually agreed" that he will not take charge of upcoming internationals after he was arrested on suspicion of assaulting his girlfriend.

The 46-year-old former Manchester United star was later bailed.

He has denied "all allegations of assault" and is cooperating with police, according to a statement released by his representative.

But he will not be at the helm for a friendly against the United States on 12 November and Nations League games against Ireland and Finland

"The Football Association of Wales and Ryan Giggs have mutually agreed that he will not be involved in the upcoming international camp," said an FAW statement on Tuesday.

"Our agreed immediate priority is preparing the team for the upcoming international matches. Robert Page, with Ryan's support, will take charge for the next three matches."

Wales had been due to announce their squad on Tuesday for the three games but those plans were shelved as news broke of Giggs's arrest.

"The Cymru squad for these upcoming matches will be announced on Thursday 5th November," the FAW said.

The Sun said police were called to Giggs's home late on Sunday and he was arrested and questioned on suspicion of actual bodily harm and assault.

Giggs was appointed Wales boss in 2018 after a stellar playing career in which he won 13 Premier League titles and two Champions Leagues. He was capped 64 times by Wales.

Updated Date: November 03, 2020 22:04:41 IST

TAGS:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

With a hat-trick, Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford delivering on and off the field
Sports

With a hat-trick, Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford delivering on and off the field

Based on his experiences as a child growing up in the Manchester area, Rashford has been the inspiration behind a grassroots effort by restaurants, cafes and even some local governments across England to feed students during the current school break.

Champions League: ‘We only have ourselves to blame,’ says RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann after Manchester United rout
Sports

Champions League: ‘We only have ourselves to blame,’ says RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann after Manchester United rout

Nagelsmann says his players were found wanting physically against a robust United team.

Champions League: Better than last time, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Manchester United repeat Paris Saint-Germain feat
Sports

Champions League: Better than last time, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Manchester United repeat Paris Saint-Germain feat

Rashford's 87th-minute effort decided the encounter in United's favour after an Anthony Martial own goal had cancelled out Bruno Fernandes's opening goal from the penalty spot in the first half.