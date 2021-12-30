Russian tennis star Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova tests positive for COVID-19 on arrival in Australia

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova is currently isolating after arriving in Australia on Tuesday.

French Open finalist Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova has tested positive for COVID-19 , casting doubt on her place in the Australian Open beginning 17 January.

The 30-year-old Russian confirmed she has the coronavirus and is isolating after arriving in Australia on Tuesday.

“I was fully vaccinated and was preparing for the start of the season in Dubai,” Pavlyuchenkova said on social media Thursday. “But we live in a very difficult and unpredictable time. Right now I am in complete isolation, in a special hotel and following all the protocols under the supervision of doctors.

“Now it’s important to take care of yourself and the health of others. I'll be back on court when it’s safe for everyone.”

Pavlyuchenkova is coming off one of her best seasons.

After making her first Grand Slam final in June — a loss to Barbora Krejcikova at Roland Garros — Pavlyuchenkova is now ranked a career-high 11th. She led Russia to the Billie Jean Cup, formerly the Fed Cup, in November, and in August teamed with Andrey Rublev to win mixed doubles gold for Russia at the Tokyo Olympics.

Pavlyuchenkova, whose best result at Melbourne Park is reaching the quarterfinals in 2017, 2019 and 2020, is still searching for her first major singles title.

The opening event of the women’s season is the WTA 500 in Adelaide, starting on Sunday.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.