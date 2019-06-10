You are here:
Russian Olympic Committee chief Stanislav Pozdnyakov regrets IAAF’s decision to extend athletics federation ban over doping

Sports Reuters Jun 10, 2019 17:00:54 IST

Russian Olympic Committee chief Stanislav Pozdnyakov said on Monday he regretted the decision by global athletics governing body IAAF to extend a ban against Russia’s athletics federation over doping, TASS news agency reported.

Representational image of IAAF. Reuters

The IAAF extended the ban on Sunday and also said it was investigating after Reuters reported that banned Russian coaches were still working with athletes.

Russia’s athletics federation was suspended in November 2015 after a report commissioned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) found evidence of widespread doping in the sport.

Updated Date: Jun 10, 2019 17:00:54 IST

