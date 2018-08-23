Russian club FC Rostov new kit inspired by fan's carpet that was brought to stadium as team's 'lucky charm'

Luck's role in sport has long been discussed and debated by the critics and fans alike. Some see it as a crucial factor in deciding which side or players would win a particular match, others don't see much into it.

A recent incident in Russia has sought to bring an element of finality to this debate, or has at least tried to. FC Rostow, a Russian Premier League club have released their fourth kit. You would say what's so big about it?

The big deal here is that the design of the kit is inspired by the 'lucky carpet' that a fan brought with him to watch the club's game against Yenisey Krasnoyarsk on Monday (20 August), which they won by a big margin of 4-0. The fan did that after the club lost their previous match at home and wanted to bring in some luck for his team with the carpet.

Ковёр уже ищем.

Всем хорошей рабочей недели 👌🏻⚽️ pic.twitter.com/L49tEcSEtT — Football Club Rostov (@rostovfc) August 20, 2018

As reported by BBC, the colourfull piece of art caught the attention of the Rostow officials as the match was on. In a few hours after the fan and his carpet were shown on TV, they became a rage on social media. Eventually, the club sent an invite to the fan and his carpet to come to their training base.

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Представляем вашему вниманию 4-й комплект игровой формы на сезон 2018/19! ⚡⚡⚡⚡⚡⚡ Уже сейчас открыт предзаказ на эксклюзивную ковровую коллекцию от нашего клуба! Предзаказ можно сделать в ЛС официальной группы вк: https://t.co/yHXpGfudkt pic.twitter.com/lCXaj2Ebv1 — Football Club Rostov (@rostovfc) August 21, 2018

By Tuesday (21 August), Rostov announced their new kit designed in the same way as the 'lucky' carpet. The price of the new kit is 2500 roubles (Rs 2,572.55).