You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Russian Athletics Federation strip race walker Alexander Ivanov of world championship gold after being found guilty of doping

Sports The Associated Press Mar 22, 2019 17:33:42 IST

Moscow: Russian race walker Alexander Ivanov has been stripped of a world championship gold medal after being found guilty of doping.

Russian Athletics Federation strip race walker Alexander Ivanov of world championship gold after being found guilty of doping

Representational image. Reuters

The Russian Athletics Federation says Ivanov has been handed a three-year ban after blood data in his biological passport showed signs of drug use.

The ban is backdated to start on 2 May, 2017, when Ivanov was first suspended pending a full hearing.

Russia dominated race walking at the world championships and Olympics for over a decade before a wave of doping cases brought disqualification for more than 30 athletes and a life ban for head coach Viktor Chegin.

Ivanov was one of the last members of the team without a ban. His 2013 world championship gold passes to China's Chen Ding, and he also loses a 2014 European Championship silver medal.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

Updated Date: Mar 22, 2019 17:33:42 IST

Also See



fp-premium

fp-mobile




Mom’s voice guides whatever I do, says Deepika Padukone


Top Stories




Cricket Scores