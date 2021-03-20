Sports

Russian Aslan Karatsev beats Lloyd Harris in straight sets in Dubai final to claim first ATP Tour title

The 27-year-old, who became the first man to reach the semi-finals on their Grand Slam debut in the Open era at the Australian Open last month, cruised past South African Harris 6-3, 6-2.

Agence France-Presse March 20, 2021 22:54:33 IST
Russian Aslan Karatsev beats Lloyd Harris in straight sets in Dubai final to claim first ATP Tour title

File image of Aslan Karatsev. AP Photo

Dubai: Russian Aslan Karatsev continued his remarkable season by winning his first ATP Tour title on Saturday, beating Lloyd Harris in the Dubai final.

The 27-year-old, who became the first man to reach the semi-finals on their Grand Slam debut in the Open era at the Australian Open last month, cruised past South African Harris 6-3, 6-2.

Karatsev, who climbed from 114th to 42nd in the world rankings following the Australian Open, broke Harris' serve midway through the opening set and twice more in the second.

It was his first ATP singles final, having won an event for the first time on tour in last week's doubles tournament in Doha, alongside compatriot Andrey Rublev.

He dumped out the in-form Rublev in Friday's semi-finals and backed that up against Harris.

Karatsev saved the only two break points he faced as he raced to victory in under an hour and 20 minutes.

Updated Date: March 20, 2021 22:54:33 IST

TAGS:

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

also read

Andrey Rublev takes down Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets to reach final at Rotterdam
Sports

Andrey Rublev takes down Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets to reach final at Rotterdam

Fourth seed Rublev broke Tsitsipas twice in the opening set and put the second-seeded Greek away with a dominant tie-break to secure victory in 97 minutes.

Qatar Open: Roger Federer makes winning return against Dan Evans after 13 months out
Sports

Qatar Open: Roger Federer makes winning return against Dan Evans after 13 months out

"It's been a long and tough road for me," said Federer, who hasn't played a match since a semis defeat to Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open in January 2020, 405 days ago.

Andrey Rublev beats Marton Fucsovics in Rotterdam final to win fourth title in seven months
Sports

Andrey Rublev beats Marton Fucsovics in Rotterdam final to win fourth title in seven months

Since September Andrey Rublev has won titles in Hamburg, St Petersburg and Vienna, and was on the Russian team which won the non-ranking ATP Cup last month.