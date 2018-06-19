You are here:
Russia vs Egypt LIVE football score, FIFA World Cup 2018, Match 17 at Saint Petersburg: Mohamed Salah to start

Sports FP Sports Jun 19, 2018 22:28:44 IST
  • 22:28 (IST)

    Russia's starting XI

    Akinfeev; Fernandes, Kutepov, Ignashevich, Zhirkov; Gazinskiy, Zobnin; Samedov, Golovin, Cheryshev; Dzyuba.

  • 22:27 (IST)

    Egypt's starting XI: 

    El Shenawy; Abdelshafy, Hegazy, Gabr, Fathy; Hamed, Elneny; Trezeguet, Elsaid, Salah; Mohsen.

  • 22:20 (IST)

    Egypt look to get back to winning ways

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Group A match between Russia and Egypt at the Saint Petersburg Stadium. 

    Big news for Egypt as star forward Mohamed Salah starts. He will be looking to get his team to winning ways after they lost their first match against Uruguay.

Preview: Mohamed Salah is in Egypt's starting line-up for their World Cup match against Russia on Tuesday, the African team announced on their official Twitter feed.

Liverpool wizard Salah missed his side's 1-0 defeat by Uruguay on Friday as he struggled to recover from the shoulder injury he sustained during last month's Champions League final.

At the weekend he needed the help of three team-mates to put a shirt on during a training session in Grozny.

Egypt's Argentine coach Hector Cuper said on Monday Salah was fit to play but would undergo a test before kick-off in Saint Petersburg.

If Egypt lose, it will likely end their competitive involvement in their first World Cup since 1990.

Salah is Egypt's star player with 33 of the team's 57 goals, and he scored 44 goals in 51 games for Liverpool.

"Of course he stands out, but obviously we're not up against a single player," Russia coach Stanislav Cherchesov said. "I believe in my players. We are ready to do this and we will do this."

Salah hasn't played a game since 26 May and will have fresh legs if he gets on the field against Russia.

With inputs from Agencies


Updated Date: Jun 19, 2018 22:28 PM

