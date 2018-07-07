A strong and compact Croatia will fancy their chances against surprise package and hosts Russia when the two sides clash in a FIFA World Cup quarter-final tie on Saturday.
Croatia, basking in the afterglow of their golden generation of footballers, will be targeting the World Cup semi-finals for the first time since 1998 -- when they made their debut as an independent nation on football's biggest stage.
In 1998, Croatia finished third in the World Cup with a team considered to be their best-ever side. If they win against Russia, this Croatian team will join them in the history books.
In Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic, Croatia have arguably the best midfield in Russia and Mario Mandzukic and Ante Rebic mean they will be more forceful in attack than the Russians. Rakitic and Rakitic have also been protecting defenders Dejan Lovren and Domagoj Vida.
Rebic, along with Andrej Kramaric and Ivan Perisic may feature ahead of the midfield duo of Modric and Rakitic. Mario Mandzukic will lead Croatia's attack. In case, Croatia go with three-man midfield, one of Mateo Kovacic and Marcelo Brozovic may get a place.
Until their dramatic penalty shootout win against Denmark in the last round, the Croatians hadn't progressed past the last 16 since 2008. They will believe now they that can equal the 'Class of 98'.
Zlatko Dalic's side showed what they got by dismantling Lionel Messi's Argentina 3-0 during the group phase.
"We have shown in this World Cup that we have the right to hope for big things. We are playing really well and we have such players that we certainly should believe can go to the very end," defender Domagoj Vida was quoted as saying by various media outlets.
Croatia will pin their hopes on Real Madrid star Modric who has possibly been the best midfielder at the tournament.
Sixteen of Dalic's squad play in Europe's big five leagues, with Monaco goalkeeper Danijel Subasic the hero against Denmark when he saved three penalties.
Coming to Russia, most of the host nation's supporters believe that their last 16 win against Spain as a minor miracle as the hosts had just 25 per cent of the ball, but soaked up the Spanish pressure to win on penalties.
Croatia will present a similar challenge to the Spanish, with a tidy passing midfield, but the Croatians are more direct and Russia will have to defend as well as they did against Spain and maybe even better.
The return of Alan Dzagoev should give them a bit more creativity in the middle of the pitch.
While their defence has looked shaky on occasions, Russia has genuine quality in attack. Spain will be wary of the threat posed by Artem Dzyuba, Denis Cheryshev, and Aleksandr Golovin.
Mario Fernandes, Sergei Ignashevich, Fyodor Kudryashov and Ilya Kutepov are expected to feature in defence.
With inputs from agencies
Click here for full coverage of FIFA World Cup 2018
Click here to view the full schedule of FIFA World Cup 2018
Updated Date: Jul 08, 2018 01:22 AM
Highlights
HT: Russia 1-1 Croatia
A strange first half. Cagey for most parts, but two big and crucial highlights. Cheryshev's strike giving Russia the lead before Mandzukic and Kramaric combined to pull Croatia level following a mistake from the hosts. Big second half to follow
40' Russia 1-1 Croatia
GOAL! Kramaric levels it up! Russia go to sleep allowing Mandzukic to sneak into space and lay it off to Kramaric to head home from close range
31' Russia 1-0 Croatia
GOAL! Denis Cheryshev curls a stunning effort past Subasic who remains rooted to the spot. What a breathtaking strike. Russia lead
KICK OFF!
Croatia in their changed black strips get the game underway. Russia in their usual red and white
TEAMS!
Russia XI: Akinfeev, Ignashevich, Kutepov, Kudryashov, Fernandes, Zobnin, Samedov, Kuzyaev, Cheryshev, Golovin, Dzyuba
Croatia XI: Subasic; Vrsaljko, Vida, Lovren, Strinic; Rakitic, Modric; Rebic, Kramaric, Perisic; Mandzukic.
Previous meetings:
Russia and Croatia have never faced off in a World Cup.
They have played three times, with Russia yet to record a win. Two matches were goalless draws, with Croatia beating Russia 3-1 in a friendly in November, 2015 - their last meeting.
Take a look at the matches schedule for Saturday evening:
Sweden take on England in the first quarter-final at the Samara Arena at 7.30 pm
Hosts Russia face Croatia later in the day at 11.30 pm at the Fisht Stadium
01:22 (IST)
90+3' Russia 1-1 Croatia
Subasic continues for now, but it remains to be seen whether he is subbed off once extra-time begins. Huge blow for Croatia if Subabsic comes off.
01:21 (IST)
90+1' Russia 1-1 Croatia
The game is into five minutes of stoppage time
01:20 (IST)
90' Russia 1-1 Croatia
Subasic is down in pain. He seems to have torn his hamstrings. Croatia have used all three of their substitutions. They can only make another if the game goes to extra time. It appears Croatia will have to protect him for the remainder of the regulation time
01:18 (IST)
88' Russia 1-1 Croatia
Andre Kramaric, Croatia's goalscorer comes off for Real Madrid's Mateo Kovacic
01:16 (IST)
86' Russia 1-1 Croatia
Golovin swirls in a sweet free-kick but cannot find a red shirt as we are just five minutes away from extra-time. Russia's late burst has forced Croatia to be wary of committing huge numbers forward which in turn has taken the pressure off the Russians.
01:14 (IST)
84' Russia 1-1 Croatia
Fun fact: A little over ten minutes stand between the trend of at least one World Cup quarter-finals requiring extra-time and/or penalties to decide the semi-finals line-up. For a trend which has continued since 1986, this summer of chaos seems unlikely to be the one which puts an end to it.
01:09 (IST)
79' Russia 1-1 Croatia
Russian change: Artem Dzyuba OFF Iury Gazinski ON
01:08 (IST)
78' Russia 1-1 Croatia
How did Croatia not even hit the target there? Modric, Kramaric and Vrsjalko all had opportunities to get one past Akinfeev as the Russian defence was stretched, but Croatia settled for a corner only.
01:06 (IST)
77' Russia 1-1 Croatia
Russia are choosing to sit deep in their own half - a dangerous approach especially in light of Croatia's sublime little passes which are slowly beginning to carve out the gaps in the Russian defence. Except for their occasional forays into Croatia's half, the hosts are no longer the lively bunch which took Croatia by surprise in the first half and are resembling the stifling bunch who shocked Spain in the earlier round.
01:02 (IST)
72' Russia 1-1 Croatia
00:58 (IST)
68' Russia 1-1 Croatia
00:57 (IST)
68' Russia 1-1 Croatia
Some excellent play from Croatia but they cannot seem to find the perfect final ball. Mandzukic is floating across the inside channels, but in spite of a couple of half-chances and a number of lay-offs, Croatia are still as distant from the match winner as they were at the beginning of the second half.
00:52 (IST)
63' Russia 1-1 Croatia
Croatia change: Marcelo Brozovic replaces Ivan Perisic
00:52 (IST)
62' Russia 1-1 Croatia
Dzyuba rises the highest to win the header after a corner, but the header is straight at Subasic. Russia's first shot on target after their goal in the first half
00:51 (IST)
61' Russia 1-1 Croatia
Perisic hits the post!!! Akinfeev was beaten after a quick scramble for the ball in the Russian penalty area and Croatians come within inches of taking the lead at Sochi.
00:50 (IST)
60' Russia 1-1 Croatia
SO CLOSE! Ivan Perisic strikes the upright. Akinfeev had no chance after he was down on the ground. Croatia very unlucky not to have taken the lead
00:44 (IST)
55' Russia 1-1 Croatia
00:43 (IST)
54' Russia 1-1 Croatia
For all of Croatia's midfield brilliance, their only way forward seem to be through crosses into Russia's defensive third - not a novel approach by any means.
00:41 (IST)
52' Russia 1-1 Croatia
Russia have once again started the half with some vibrant play, putting pressure on the Croats. Modric and his teammates have been surprisingly subpar tonight when it comes to crunch moments, even when the Russians have been defensively suspect. Kramaric had the ball unchallenged in Russia's penalty box but simply couldn't find a shot in him.
00:35 (IST)
46' Russia 1-1 Croatia
Second half begins!
00:28 (IST)
The second half should be a fascinating watch as both teams are likely to throw the kitchen sink at each other. Croatia need to make their wealthy possession count by finding newer ways of dissecting the Russian defence, while a little bit of precision in their shooting skills would do Russia a world of good.
00:23 (IST)
HT stats: Russia 1-1 Croatia
00:21 (IST)
HT: Russia 1-1 Croatia
It's 1-1 at halftime in Sochi. Croatia have been the more dominant side, but Russia have created the better chances, with Cherysehv in particular determined to make the most of every opportunity.
00:20 (IST)
HT: Russia 1-1 Croatia
A strange first half. Cagey for most parts, but two big and crucial highlights. Cheryshev's strike giving Russia the lead before Mandzukic and Kramaric combined to pull Croatia level following a mistake from the hosts. Big second half to follow
00:16 (IST)
45' Russia 1-1 Croatia
2 minutes of stoppage time added on
00:14 (IST)
43' Russia 1-1 Croatia
Andre Kramaric brings the Croats level with Croatia's first real chance of the game as Mandzukic set him up with a textbook cross. Kramaric's tenth internation goal has stunned the crowd into silence, but the game has suddenly opened up and is no longer the cagey affair it was in the first half an hour.
00:12 (IST)
GOAL !
40' Russia 1-1 Croatia
GOAL! Kramaric levels it up! Russia go to sleep allowing Mandzukic to sneak into space and lay it off to Kramaric to head home from close range
00:10 (IST)
YELLOW CARD !
39' Russia 1-0 Croatia
Croatia struggling to cope with Russia's energy on the break. Strinic receives a yellow card for stopping the counter attack
00:06 (IST)
35' Russia 1-0 Croatia
My my!!! Russia simply cannot stop stunning superior oppositions, can they? Denis Cheryshev had begun his World Cup campaign on the bench, but his exquisite goal can now send Russia through to their first-ever World Cup semi-finals.
Collecting the ball just past the halfway line, Cheryshev played a one-two with Dzyuba and unleashed a bullet of a strike which left Subasic helpless in its wake. Russia are leading by a goal and the Fisht Stadium has gone berserk.
00:04 (IST)
GOAL !
31' Russia 1-0 Croatia
GOAL! Denis Cheryshev curls a stunning effort past Subasic who remains rooted to the spot. What a breathtaking strike. Russia lead
00:00 (IST)
28' Russia 0-0 Croatia
CLOSE! Ivan Perisic sends a glacing header few feet wide of Akinfeev's right hand post. A well-executed effort from Vrsaljko's cross
23:52 (IST)
22' Russia 0-0 Croatia
Russia are playing like a team possessed, while the spectators ate bringing the roof down at Sochi every time Russia is on the ball. Thunderous clapping reminiscent of Iceland's celebratory style is reverberating around the ground as Dzyuba and co. attempt to maintain their foothold on the game amidst Croatia's increasing confidence in the midfield.
23:49 (IST)
18' Russia 0-0 Croatia
Rebic has been lively for Croatia in and around the box whose plans of attacking Akinfeev's goal otherwise, has been to send in looping crosses into the box from their right wing for Mandzukic to work his magic. It hasn't really worked so far as the Russians have been dominant aerially.
23:47 (IST)
15' Russia 0-0 Croatia
Croatia have started to see more of the ball. Modric playing in a much deeper role with an aim to influence the play. So far Russia haven't been troubled a lot
23:41 (IST)
11' Russia 0-0 Croatia
Croatia respond to the threats on their goal in kind as Rebic wins the ball off Kudriashov in the midfield and shoots from a narrow angle, only for Akinfeev to save it.
23:39 (IST)
8' Russia 0-0 Croatia
Promising signs for Russia in the early exchanges even though Croatia are trying to hog possession. First Cheryshev sees his shot blocked after some excellent work down the right flank by Golovin and Dzyuba. Then, Dzyuba gets a shot off his own as Golovin sets him up for a volley.
23:38 (IST)
6' Russia 0-0 Croatia
Rebic twists and turns to fire a cross but Akinfeev does well to get down and block it. From the resultant corner Croatia head over
23:36 (IST)
5' Russia 0-0 Croatia
Good start from Russia. They have managed to push Croatia on the back foot in the opening exchanges. They need to get this crowd involved.
23:32 (IST)
Both Russia and Croatia are lining up in 4-2-3-1 formations, but their approaches til date have been strikingly distinct to say the least.
23:32 (IST)
KICK OFF!
Croatia in their changed black strips get the game underway. Russia in their usual red and white
23:29 (IST)
The Fisht Olympic Stadium in Sochi is all set to witness the hosts Russia take on initial dark horses and now tournament favourites Croatia in the last quarter-final of the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Russia stunned Spain in their previous game and the lowest ranked participant of the World Cup, whose only claim to fame prior to the commencement of the World Cup were their amazing organization of this sporting feast, will look to further enhance their national pride tonight. Croatia, having cruised through the group stages, saw off a resilient Denmark in their Round of 16 tie and their maverick midfield makes them true contenders for a semi-final date with England.
23:28 (IST)
The Russian anthem! Great atmosphere in Sochi
23:25 (IST)
The teams are out! Big support for the home side in Sochi. Can Croatia silence the home fans?
23:07 (IST)
STAT ALERT!
Russia have never beaten Croatia. Among the three games where the two sides met, two have ended in draws, while Croatia won the previous meeting between the two sides. It was a 3-1 win for Croatia and it did came on Russian soil at Rostov-on-Don
23:02 (IST)
Can Croatia break the hoodoo?
22:55 (IST)
The Teams have arrived at Sochi!
22:52 (IST)
Can Russia continue the trend?
22:52 (IST)
TEAMS!
Russia XI: Akinfeev, Ignashevich, Kutepov, Kudryashov, Fernandes, Zobnin, Samedov, Kuzyaev, Cheryshev, Golovin, Dzyuba
Croatia XI: Subasic; Vrsaljko, Vida, Lovren, Strinic; Rakitic, Modric; Rebic, Kramaric, Perisic; Mandzukic.
16:29 (IST)
Being the hosts, boon or curse?
The hosts of the FIFA World Cup have taken part 13 times in the quarter-finals. On nine occasions they went through to the semis, losing four.
Since 1990 every host team to reach a quarter-final has always progressed. Brazil of course did it four years ago, while Mexico was the last unlucky host, back in 1986, to lose during the last-eight.
What will be the case today?
14:32 (IST)
Previous meetings:
Russia and Croatia have never faced off in a World Cup.
They have played three times, with Russia yet to record a win. Two matches were goalless draws, with Croatia beating Russia 3-1 in a friendly in November, 2015 - their last meeting.