A strong and compact Croatia will fancy their chances against surprise package and hosts Russia when the two sides clash in a FIFA World Cup quarter-final tie on Saturday.
Croatia, basking in the afterglow of their golden generation of footballers, will be targeting the World Cup semi-finals for the first time since 1998 -- when they made their debut as an independent nation on football's biggest stage.
In 1998, Croatia finished third in the World Cup with a team considered to be their best-ever side. If they win against Russia, this Croatian team will join them in the history books.
In Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic, Croatia have arguably the best midfield in Russia and Mario Mandzukic and Ante Rebic mean they will be more forceful in attack than the Russians. Rakitic and Rakitic have also been protecting defenders Dejan Lovren and Domagoj Vida.
Rebic, along with Andrej Kramaric and Ivan Perisic may feature ahead of the midfield duo of Modric and Rakitic. Mario Mandzukic will lead Croatia's attack. In case, Croatia go with three-man midfield, one of Mateo Kovacic and Marcelo Brozovic may get a place.
Until their dramatic penalty shootout win against Denmark in the last round, the Croatians hadn't progressed past the last 16 since 2008. They will believe now they that can equal the 'Class of 98'.
Zlatko Dalic's side showed what they got by dismantling Lionel Messi's Argentina 3-0 during the group phase.
"We have shown in this World Cup that we have the right to hope for big things. We are playing really well and we have such players that we certainly should believe can go to the very end," defender Domagoj Vida was quoted as saying by various media outlets.
Croatia will pin their hopes on Real Madrid star Modric who has possibly been the best midfielder at the tournament.
Sixteen of Dalic's squad play in Europe's big five leagues, with Monaco goalkeeper Danijel Subasic the hero against Denmark when he saved three penalties.
Coming to Russia, most of the host nation's supporters believe that their last 16 win against Spain as a minor miracle as the hosts had just 25 per cent of the ball, but soaked up the Spanish pressure to win on penalties.
Croatia will present a similar challenge to the Spanish, with a tidy passing midfield, but the Croatians are more direct and Russia will have to defend as well as they did against Spain and maybe even better.
The return of Alan Dzagoev should give them a bit more creativity in the middle of the pitch.
While their defence has looked shaky on occasions, Russia has genuine quality in attack. Spain will be wary of the threat posed by Artem Dzyuba, Denis Cheryshev, and Aleksandr Golovin.
Mario Fernandes, Sergei Ignashevich, Fyodor Kudryashov and Ilya Kutepov are expected to feature in defence.
Updated Date: Jul 08, 2018 02:34 AM
Highlights
02:34 (IST)
The semi-final line-up!
02:31 (IST)
Semi-finalists!
02:27 (IST)
It ends in heartbreak for Russia as Croatia edge them out 4-3 in penalties - an exciting campaign for the hosts ends with an undaunted display of passion but while they struggled with their nerves in the penalty shootout, fortune favoured the Croatians for the second time in as many consecutive knockout matches. Luka Modric and co. now face Gareth Southgate's England at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on Wednesday.
02:27 (IST)
Croatia for the second game in a row progress on penalties. Heartbreak for Russia but they can be proud of their efforts
02:25 (IST)
AET: Russia 2-2 Croatia (Croatia win 4-3 on penalties)
Ivan Rakitic's winning penalty sends Croatia through to the semi-finals against England after a thrilling quarter-final
02:21 (IST)
ALL OVER! Croatia win 4-3 on penalties
Croatia reach the semi-finals after a nerve-wracking penalty shootout win over Russia. The hosts' journey ends in the quarter-finals. Sochi is in shock!
02:20 (IST)
Penalties: Russia 3-3 Croatia
Kuziaev scores, but Croatia will win it if they convert the next penalty
02:19 (IST)
Penalties: Russia 2-3 Croatia
Vida scores! Croatia on the brink
02:19 (IST)
Penalties: Russia 2-2 Croatia
Ignashevic scores! Russia are level but have used one kick more
02:18 (IST)
Penalties: Russia 1-2 Croatia
Luka Modric puts Croatia in front. But he is extremely lucky as the penalty bounces off the post
02:17 (IST)
Penalties: Russia 1-1 Croatia
MISS! Mario Fernandes drags it wide. The man who got Russia to extra time puts them in danger of falling behind
02:16 (IST)
Penalties: Russia 1-1 Croatia
SAVE! Akinfeev makes a brilliant low save from Real Madrid's Kovacic. It stays at 1-1
02:16 (IST)
Penalties: Russia 1-1 Croatia
Alan Dzagoev scores! Russia are level, but have shot one spot kick more
02:15 (IST)
Penalties: Russia 0-1 Croatia
Marcelo Brozovic sends one in the top corner. Akinfeev dives the right way but can't stop it
02:14 (IST)
Penalties: Russia 0-0 Croatia
SAVE! Smolov tries to dink it but Subasic saves. Croatia have chance to take the lead in the shooout
02:13 (IST)
It's time! The dreaded penalty shootout is up next! Akinfeev and Subasic have chance to become hero. Russia to shoot first. Teams that have shot first have lost all three shootouts in this World Cup so far
02:11 (IST)
AET: Russia 2-2 Croatia
Two goals in the first ninety minutes, two more in the next thirty minutes - the momentum now rests with Russia but penalty shootouts are a different ballgame altogether. Irrespective of the result hereafter, the emotions of the players as well as the crowd are already on the edge. While jubilation of either side is inevitable, heartbreaks are bound to happen as well for both teams were beyond sensational in extra-time - Croatia overcoming fatigue and Russia coming from behind to level the playing field.
02:07 (IST)
AET: Russia 2-2 Croatia
Penalties it is! The final quarter-final between Russia and Croatia will be decided from the spots. Both Russia and Croatia came via that route in the last 8, they will have to do it again if they are to set up a semi-final date with England
02:06 (IST)
120' Russia 2-2 Croatia
02:03 (IST)
117' Russia 2-2 Croatia
And Russia equalize!!! The fairytale continues for Stanislav Chercheshov and his band of merry men. Dzagoev found Fernandes with his free-kick who directed it into the far corner to keep the Russian challenge alive!
02:01 (IST)
GOAL !
114' Russia 2-2 Croatia
GOAL! Mario Ferdandes equalises for Russia with a header into the bottom corner from an Alan Dzagoev free-kick. It's all square again with six minutes to play
01:59 (IST)
113' Russia 1-2 Croatia
Subasic, in spite of struggling with a dodgy hamstring, is putting up a valiant display flying around in every direction to maintain Croatia's advantage.
01:58 (IST)
112' Russia 1-2 Croatia
Kuziaev latches onto a loose ball following a clearance from a Russian corner and fires an effort goalwards. Subasic does well to hold on to the strike.
01:57 (IST)
112' Russia 1-2 Croatia
Going into this World Cup, Modric wasn't one of the stars everyone was talking about, but the Real Madrid midfielder has proved time and again why he is considered a generational talent when it comes to central midfield duties. Today, against a stubborn Russia, while the rest of his team often struggled to find their rhythm, Luka Modric has put in another sublime, tireless display - the Croatian captain controlling the tempo of the game and orchestrating the run of play with a diverse range of passes.
01:54 (IST)
YELLOW CARD !
109' Russia 1-2 Croatia
Gazinski is booked for a foul on Mario Mandzukic. He will miss the semi-final if Russia make it.
01:51 (IST)
The first half of the extra-time is over and Croatia are leading 2-1. Subasic is in pain again as he tried to jump to gather a high ball off a Russian set piece. Croatia need to battle not only goalscoring threats from the Russians, but also cramps to make a case for a semi-final berth against England.
01:49 (IST)
End of 1st half of ET: Russia 1-2 Croatia
Croatia get the all-important goal. But there are still 15 minutes to play. Subasic is struggling, so there is hope for Russia who will be readying themselves one final push
01:44 (IST)
104' Russia 1-2 Croatia
Croatia lead at the 101st minute. Modric with an inch-perfect delivery from the corner and Domagoj Vida has probably scored the winner with a thumping header which skipped past all the Russian shirts to give Zlatko Dalic's side a slim advantage. Russians are devastated and they have less than twenty minutes to reverse the course of the tie.
01:42 (IST)
GOAL !
101' Russia 1-2 Croatia
GOAL! Vida puts Croatia in front in extra time with a header from a corner that goes past a small crowd of players. Akinfeev beaten.
01:40 (IST)
100' Russia 1-1 Croatia
Croatia are in a bit of trouble here. Mandzukic is walking nimbly while Subasic is carrying on barely on will power. The lack of fitness could play into Russia's hands here.
01:34 (IST)
97' Russia 1-1 Croatia
01:32 (IST)
91' Russia 1-1 Croatia
Extra time begins. Will we find a winner or will the dreaded penalty shootout decide the fourth and final semi-finalsists
01:29 (IST)
FT: Russia 1-1 Croatia
Ninety minutes are up at Sochi and Russia have held off yet another European giant with a gifted midfield to a 1-1 draw. Cheryshev gave Russia a deserving lead before Kramaric brought Croatia level with a textbook attacking move from Mario Mandzukic. We now progress to extra-time at Sochi for another thirty minutes of this pulsating cracker of a game.
01:28 (IST)
FT stats: Russia 1-1 Croatia
01:26 (IST)
FT: Russia 1-1 Croatia
Extra time it is! Russia and Croatia cannot be separated after 90 minutes. No addition to the first half goals from Cheryshev and Kramaric. Another 30 minutes to follow
01:22 (IST)
90+3' Russia 1-1 Croatia
Subasic continues for now, but it remains to be seen whether he is subbed off once extra-time begins. Huge blow for Croatia if Subabsic comes off.
01:21 (IST)
90+1' Russia 1-1 Croatia
The game is into five minutes of stoppage time
01:20 (IST)
90' Russia 1-1 Croatia
Subasic is down in pain. He seems to have torn his hamstrings. Croatia have used all three of their substitutions. They can only make another if the game goes to extra time. It appears Croatia will have to protect him for the remainder of the regulation time
01:18 (IST)
88' Russia 1-1 Croatia
Andre Kramaric, Croatia's goalscorer comes off for Real Madrid's Mateo Kovacic
01:16 (IST)
86' Russia 1-1 Croatia
Golovin swirls in a sweet free-kick but cannot find a red shirt as we are just five minutes away from extra-time. Russia's late burst has forced Croatia to be wary of committing huge numbers forward which in turn has taken the pressure off the Russians.
01:14 (IST)
84' Russia 1-1 Croatia
Fun fact: A little over ten minutes stand between the trend of at least one World Cup quarter-finals requiring extra-time and/or penalties to decide the semi-finals line-up. For a trend which has continued since 1986, this summer of chaos seems unlikely to be the one which puts an end to it.
01:09 (IST)
79' Russia 1-1 Croatia
Russian change: Artem Dzyuba OFF Iury Gazinski ON
01:08 (IST)
78' Russia 1-1 Croatia
How did Croatia not even hit the target there? Modric, Kramaric and Vrsjalko all had opportunities to get one past Akinfeev as the Russian defence was stretched, but Croatia settled for a corner only.
01:06 (IST)
77' Russia 1-1 Croatia
Russia are choosing to sit deep in their own half - a dangerous approach especially in light of Croatia's sublime little passes which are slowly beginning to carve out the gaps in the Russian defence. Except for their occasional forays into Croatia's half, the hosts are no longer the lively bunch which took Croatia by surprise in the first half and are resembling the stifling bunch who shocked Spain in the earlier round.
01:02 (IST)
72' Russia 1-1 Croatia
00:58 (IST)
68' Russia 1-1 Croatia
00:57 (IST)
68' Russia 1-1 Croatia
Some excellent play from Croatia but they cannot seem to find the perfect final ball. Mandzukic is floating across the inside channels, but in spite of a couple of half-chances and a number of lay-offs, Croatia are still as distant from the match winner as they were at the beginning of the second half.
00:52 (IST)
63' Russia 1-1 Croatia
Croatia change: Marcelo Brozovic replaces Ivan Perisic
00:52 (IST)
62' Russia 1-1 Croatia
Dzyuba rises the highest to win the header after a corner, but the header is straight at Subasic. Russia's first shot on target after their goal in the first half
00:51 (IST)
61' Russia 1-1 Croatia
Perisic hits the post!!! Akinfeev was beaten after a quick scramble for the ball in the Russian penalty area and Croatians come within inches of taking the lead at Sochi.