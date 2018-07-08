Russia go down fighting

Aman: The hosts of this most dramatically unpredictable World Cup have been eliminated.

The jokes of doping and tampering can officially be put to rest. A relatively stale first thirty minutes gave way to an opener from Russia, a stunning strike from the blue, scored by Cheryshev. However, Luka Modric proved once again that there is simply no one else in the world quite like him, as he guided his side to a well deserved equalizer and then a lead in extra time. As the minutes came and went, the sheer volume and energy of the fans in Russia could be felt all the way around the world, and just five minutes before the full time whistle was to be blown, Russia pegged one back through Brazilian-born Russian national Mario Fernandes.

While penalties are most certainly not a game of chance, there was an element of ‘anything can happen’ as the whistle signaling the end of extra time sounded, but after a topsy-turvey shootout, Croatia emerged victorious with the final spot kick. A well deserved place in the final four for Croatia, who have greatly impressed in this World Cup. They play England in the next round, while the Russian side makes the woeful trudge home in their country, after a number of encouraging performances.