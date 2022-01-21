RRB NTPC 2019: Important notice released, check details on official site rrbcdg.gov.in

The CBT-2 exam paper will have 120 questions - General Awareness (50 questions), General Intelligence and Reasoning (35 questions) and Mathematics (35 questions).

A new notification has been issued for applicants of the 2019 Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) recruitment by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB). Candidates can check the notice at the official website of RRB - https://www.rrbcdg.gov.in .

The CBT-2 exam paper will have 120 questions - General Awareness (50 questions), General Intelligence and Reasoning (35 questions) and Mathematics (35 questions). The duration of the examination is 1 hour 30 minutes.

Candidates who hold a Bachelor’s Degree are eligible to apply for all vacancies. Those who have Class 12 (10+2) certificates, can apply for only 10,603 vacancies.

The Board informed that it has selected 20 times the number of openings in each pay level. It said that graduates have also opted for the 10+2 categories. "Legally we cannot bar any candidate from opting for more than one category of posts,” the RRB notice read.

With this recruitment drive, the RRB aims to fill a total of 35,281 vacancies. The posts include positions such as Time Keeper, Traffic Assistant, Clerk, Goods Guard, Commercial Apprentice, Station Master, and Typist at various departments of the Railways.

The RRB conducted the CBT-1 exam in 7 phases from 28 December to 31 July last year. The result of the same was released on 15 January, 2022. the result of the CBT-1 exam is available for candidates on the official website.

Check Railway Recruitment Board’s official notice here.