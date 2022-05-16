Opting to bat, the Royals posted 178 for 6 with Yashasvi Jaiswal top-scoring with 41 off 29 balls. Chasing the target, LSG were restricted to 154 for 8.

Rajasthan Royals beat Lucknow Super Giants by 24 runs in their Indian Premier League match in Mumbai on Sunday.

Opting to bat, the Royals posted 178 for 6 with Yashasvi Jaiswal top-scoring with 41 off 29 balls, while Devdutt Padikkal and captain Sanju Samson chipped in with 39 and 32 respectively.

Ravi Bishnoi took two wickets for 31 runs for LSG. Chasing the target, LSG were restricted to 154 for 8.

Deepak Hooda top-scored for LSG with 59 off 39 balls while Marcus Stoinis contributed 27.

Trent Boult, Obed McCoy and Prasidh Krishna grabbed two wickets apiece while Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin got one each for the Royals.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Rajasthan Royals' victory:

Great bowling tonight by @rajasthanroyals 👏 Congratulations on the win and rising to the second spot on the table. A crucial spot to hold to step into the playoffs. #RRvLSG #IPL2022 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) May 15, 2022

Yes, RR's bowlers were on the money. Yes, Paddikal played a quick-fire innings. Boult with his own pyrotechnics in the end. But the crucial phase of this match was when Jaiswal took on LSG's hit the deck pacemen. It gave them the momentum. — Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) May 15, 2022

Rajasthan Royals moves to number 2 in the points table in IPL 2022. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 15, 2022

RR win by 24 runs!! Competitive score they had!! Treat Boult was his impressive self with 2-18#LSGvRR — ThePoppingCrease (@PoppingCreaseSA) May 15, 2022

Rajasthan Royals have 97% booked their chance for IPL 2022 Playoffs. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 15, 2022

Interesting time at the #TataIPL as the heat is on for the playoff spots. Speaking about playoffs, courtesy of today’s win #RR have one foot in, now for #LSG, #RCB, #KKR, #DC and #PBKS to get through the must win game. — Mohamed Anas Adam (@mdanasadam) May 15, 2022

Big win for @rajasthanroyals. Bigger in the backdrop of Buttler falling early. Both Lucknow and Rajasthan should go through #RRvsLSG — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) May 15, 2022

Boult had bolted the chase and Obed McCoy just tightening that bolt. RR wins make the last 2 spots race even more interesting. #LSGvRR — Ganesh Ram (@ganerams) May 15, 2022

Great win for @rajasthanroyals courtesy of an excellent bowling display and good bowling rotation by Sanju Samson. Back to the top two in standings. Onwards and Upwards. #RRvsLSG — Vishnu Prasad (@vishnuprasadtks) May 15, 2022

Appreciation Tweet For Whole @rajasthanroyals Team , Everyone Contributed Whether Through Feilding, Batting Or Bowling — Chinmay Shah (@chinmayshah28) May 15, 2022

With inputs from PTI

