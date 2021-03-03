Rotterdam Open: World No 7 Alexander Zverev eliminated in first-round defeat to Alexander Bublik
German Zverev was seeded third in the tournament but was surprised by 43rd-ranked Bublik in just one hour, 19 minutes.
Rotterdam: World number seven Alexander Zverev was dumped out of the Rotterdam ATP in the first round by Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik on Wednesday in a shock straight-sets 7-5, 6-3 defeat.
Bublik, who reached the final of last week's tournament in Singapore, will face Tommy Paul in the second round after the American defeated Italy's Lorenzo Sonego 6-4, 7-6 (9/7).
Top seed Daniil Medvedev is in action on Wednesday against Dusan Lajovic, while Andy Murray continues his comeback attempt with a second-round match against fourth seed Andrey Rublev.
