Rotterdam Open: Russian fifth-seed Daniil Medvedev ends Jo-Wilfried Tsonga's seven match win streak to enter semi-final

Rotterdam: Daniil Medvedev ended Jo-Wilfried Tsonga's seven-match win streak on Friday when the Russian triumphed 6-4, 6-2 in the Rotterdam Open quarter-finals.

Tsonga, ranked a lowly 140 after 2018 knee surgery, had been on a roll in the Dutch port city, following his title victory last week in Montpellier. But fifth seed Medvedev arrived in Rotterdam buoyed by a title of his own after lifting the Sofia trophy five days ago.

Medvedev outlasted 33-year-old Tsonga in a 90-minute struggle to reach the semi-finals and a meeting with Gael Monfils. The French showman took 69 minutes to advance to his second straight semi-final of the season with his 6-1, 6-2 thrashing of Bosnian Damir Dzumhur.

Medvedev improved to 14-2 this season after advancing with seven aces and saving both break points he faced against Tsonga who suffered only his third loss of 2019.

Monfils finished runner-up in Rotterdam 2016 to Martin Klizan and lost to Rafael Nadal in the 2009 title match at the Ahoy Arena. Dzumhur had beaten third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the opening round.

Top seed Kei Nishikori was playing later Friday, taking on Hungarian Marton Fucsovics for a semi-final spot.

