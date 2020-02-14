Rotterdam Open 2020: Rohan Bopanna-Denis Shapovalov pair book semi-final spot with win over Jean-Julien Rojer and Horia Tecau

Rotterdam: India's Rohan Bopanna and his Canadian partner Denis Shapovalov advanced to the men's doubles semi-finals of the ABN Amro World Tennis Tournament with an impressive win over fourth seeds Jean-Julien Rojer and Horia Tecau.

The unseeded Indo-Canadian combine beat the Romanian-Dutch pairing of Tecau and Rojer 6-2, 3-6, 10-7 in a quarterfinal played on Thursday.

Bopanna and Shapovalov had a decent first serve percentage of 67 and won three of the seven break points on offer.

They next meet the winners of the quarter-final between Henri Kontinen and Jan-Lennard Struff, and, Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski.

