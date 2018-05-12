You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Rory McIlroy tops list of Britain's richest young sports stars ahead of Andy Murray, Anthony Joshua and Paul Pogba

Sports Reuters May 12, 2018 11:28:30 IST

Former world number one golfer Rory McIlroy is the richest young sportsperson in Britain and Ireland with a net worth of 110 million pounds ($149.14 million), according to the Sunday Times newspaper’s Rich List.

Rory McIlroy with the trophy. AP

Rory McIlroy with the trophy. AP

McIlroy’s earnings have been boosted by his return to form in recent weeks, which saw him emerge as one of the contenders at the US Masters before finishing tied for fifth.

Last year, the 29-year-old signed two 10-year endorsement deals worth $100 million each, with sportswear brand Nike and club manufacturer TaylorMade.

Tennis player Andy Murray is second in the rankings, with the Scot’s wealth estimated at 83 million pounds.

A relatively modest 6 million pounds increase on the three-times grand slam winner’s valuation from 2017 reflects his absence from the court after suffering a hip injury at last year’s Wimbledon.

Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale and Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero are in the third and fourth spots respectively.

British heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua, who most recently earned 18 million pounds from his title bout with Joseph Parker, completes the top-five.

10 richest young sports stars aged 30 or under (2018 wealth figures in pounds)

1. Rory McIlroy (golf) - 110 million

2. Andy Murray (tennis) - 83 million

3. Gareth Bale (football) - 74 million

4. Sergio Aguero (football) - 48 million

5. Anthony Joshua (boxing) - 35 million

6. Eden Hazard (football) - 32 million

7. Mesut Ozil (football) - 28 million

8. Theo Walcott (football) - 26 million

9. Paul Pogba (football) - 25 million

10. Juan Mata (football) - 24 million


Updated Date: May 12, 2018 11:28 AM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Raazi stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and director Meghna Gulzar discuss their upcoming film



Top Stories




Cricket Scores