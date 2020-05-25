'Role models such as him come very rarely', Twitter pays homage to hockey legend Balbir Singh Sr on his demise

India's three-time Olympic gold medal-winning hockey legend Balbir Singh Sr passed away at 95, on Monday. Balbir Sr, one of the country's most accomplished hockey players, had been facing multiple health issues for over two weeks.

He was in a semi-comatose state since 18 May and had developed a blood clot in his brain after being first admitted to the hospital for bronchial pneumonia with high fever.

He was hospitalised after experiencing high fever and suffered three cardiac arrests during the course of his treatment.

Meanwhile, some prominent sports personalities took to Twitter to pay homage to the hockey legend. Here are a few reactions:

#BalBirSingh ji- A True Giant and a half in his field. Hockey legend out and out. Condolences 🙏 #BalbirSinghSenior pic.twitter.com/4xClWGmhkT — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) May 25, 2020

Rest in Peace to one of the GREATEST and LEGENDARY player of all time Padam Shri Balbir Singh Senior ji - you will lives forever in our heart 🙏🏼 #tripleolympicsgoldmedalist pic.twitter.com/YwgWhsVHDL — Manpreet Singh (@manpreetpawar07) May 25, 2020

Saddened to hear of the demise of one of India's most celebrated Olympians, Balbir Singh Sr. Athletes and role models such as him come very rarely, and it was an honour to know him, and I hope his example will continue to inspire athletes from around the world! — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) May 25, 2020

My deepest condolences to the family of the legend Balbir Singh ji. I have come close to meeting him so many times but always missed it. I was a big fan and was hoping to get a picture with him one day. Sadly he now resides in our memories only. Till we meet again. @BalbirSenior — Heena SIDHU (@HeenaSidhu10) May 25, 2020

Sad to hear demise of legendary hockey player Sh. Balbir Singh Senior. He was 3 times Olympic Gold Medalist. As a sport person i will always be proud of him. Om Shanti! #BalbirSinghSenior #balbirsingh pic.twitter.com/vEnunGoOVO — Divya Singh (दिव्या सिंह )🇮🇳 (@Divyasingh04) May 25, 2020

Saddened to learn about the demise of legendary hockey player and 3 time Olympic gold medalist Balbir Singh Sr ji. My Deepest condolences to his loved ones and his family. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/1R2eB6OJgg — Varun Puri (@varunpuri1984) May 25, 2020

I was rather shocked to hear the news of legendary Olympian Balbir Singh Sr untimely demise. My heart felt condolences to his family. I pray that the almighty gives his family the strength to withstand this tragic moment. May his soul rest in peace. #RIP pic.twitter.com/ynp8LXG1UV — sreejesh p r (@16Sreejesh) May 25, 2020

Very sad to hear of the demise of legendary Olympian Balbir Singh Sr, 3 time Olympic gold medallist. This was from my last meeting with him at Delhi. He was always smiling, so mentally alert and such a thorough gentleman. What a fine role model 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/Sn1wlgdEss — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) May 25, 2020

With inputs from PTI