You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

'Role models such as him come very rarely', Twitter pays homage to hockey legend Balbir Singh Sr on his demise

Sports FP Sports May 25, 2020 10:21:08 IST

India's three-time Olympic gold medal-winning hockey legend Balbir Singh Sr passed away at 95, on Monday. Balbir Sr, one of the country's most accomplished hockey players, had been facing multiple health issues for over two weeks.

He was in a semi-comatose state since 18 May and had developed a blood clot in his brain after being first admitted to the hospital for bronchial pneumonia with high fever.

He was hospitalised after experiencing high fever and suffered three cardiac arrests during the course of his treatment.

Meanwhile, some prominent sports personalities took to Twitter to pay homage to the hockey legend. Here are a few reactions:

 

 

With inputs from PTI 

Updated Date: May 25, 2020 10:21:08 IST



Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Also See

Advertisement

Advertisement




John Bayne's Keynote Session At Tech2 Innovate



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) study shows increased mortality in COVID-19 patients just as ICMR widens its use in India

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 25 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: May 25 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres