Rogers Cup: Serena Williams, Angelique Kerber prepare for possible Wimbledon rematch, Simona Halep handed difficult draw

Montreal: Former world number one Angelique Kerber could meet 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams in the second round of the WTA Rogers Cup in what would be a rematch of the Wimbledon final.

Germany's Kerber, who is seeded fourth in Montreal, defeated Williams in straight sets 6-3, 6-3 at Wimbledon just over two weeks ago to claim her third major championship. Kerber would face Williams for the 10th time overall provided the American gets past Frenchwoman Alize Cornet, who has defeated Williams four out of the six times they have met in WTA Tour tournaments. Kerber has a first round bye.

Cornet beat Williams all three times they played in 2014, including the third round of Wimbledon. Their most recent meeting was at the 2016 Rio Olympics which Williams won 7-6 (7/5), 6-2. The tournament begins on Monday and will feature the top 10 ranked players in the world including world number one and reigning French Open champion Simona Halep.

"I have great memories from two years ago, winning the singles and playing the finals in doubles," Halep, of Romania, said following the release of the draw on Friday, adding, "every time I'm in Canada — especially here — I play good tennis. I'm looking forward to starting the tournament and trying to give my best."

Halep, who won the event the last time it was held in Montreal two years ago, will begin her quest against either former World No. 13 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova or a qualifier. Halep is in the toughest quarter section of the draw which also comprises sixth seed Caroline Garcia, seven-time champion Venus Williams, five-time Grand Slam champion Maria Sharapova and world number 13 Daria Kasatkina of Russia.

Reigning Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki will headline the bottom half of this year's draw, facing either Aryna Sabalenka or a qualifier in her opening match. She could be on course for a semi-final showdown with US Open champion Sloane Stephens. The Dane finished runner-up to Elina Svitolina in the tournament final last year when it was held in Toronto.

Stephens has climbed to a career-high ranking of World No.3 after being ranked as low as 957 following a foot surgery last season. Stephens will open against either Canadian wildcard Francoise Abanda or a qualifier.