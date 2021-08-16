Roger Federer withdraws from US Open, likely to be sidelined for 'many months' to undergo knee surgery
Federer announced the news Sunday via a video message on Instagram. He said he’ll be “out of the game for many months.”
Roger Federer is going to miss the US Open and be sidelined for what he said will be “many months” because he needs a third operation on his right knee.
Federer turned 40 on 8 August. He hasn’t played a match since losing in the Wimbledon quarter-finals last month. The Swiss star then sat out the Tokyo Olympics, saying he had hurt his knee during the grass-court season.
Federer missed more than a year of action after first having his knee repaired shortly after the 2020 Australian Open in February of that year. He had a follow-up procedure that June.
Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are all tied for the men’s record with 20 Grand Slam singles titles.
The season’s last Grand Slam tournament, the US Open, starts 30 August in New York.
