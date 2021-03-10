Roger Federer to face Britain’s Daniel Evans in Qatar Open as he returns from 13-month break
Roger Federer had two operations on his right knee since playing at the Australian Open last year.
Roger Federer will face Britain’s Daniel Evans in the second round of the Qatar Open on Wednesday as the Swiss great makes his comeback after a 13-month break.
Federer, who has had two operations on his right knee since playing at the Australian Open last year, is a three-time champion at the Doha tournament and has a 26-3 record at the complex.
The 30-year-old Evans saved 16 of the 18 break points he faced to overcome French player Jeremy Chardy 6-4, 1-6, 6-2 on Tuesday. Evans has lost all three of his previous meetings with Federer, a 20-time Grand Slam champion.
South African qualifier Lloyd Harris dug deep to upset seventh-seeded Stan Wawrinka 7-6 (3), 6-7 (6) 7-5 over two hours and 40 minutes later Tuesday, and sixth-seeded David Goffin beat Filip Krajinovic 6-4, 6-4.
Also, there were wins for Vasek Pospisil and Marton Fucsovics.
