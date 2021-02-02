Roger Federer targets comeback at Doha Open in March after long injury lay-off
Federer has been out of action since February 2020 and shelved plans in December to compete in the Australian Open, which makes a delayed start next week.
Roger Federer is targeting the Doha Open in March for his comeback after over a year on the sidelines recovering from two knee operations, the 20-time Grand Slam champion said on Tuesday.
The 39-year-old Swiss has been out of action since February 2020 and shelved plans in December to compete in the Australian Open, which makes a delayed start next week.
It will be the first time Federer has missed the season-opening Grand Slam in Melbourne.
In an interview with Swiss radio SRF he said he now felt ready to begin his season in the tournament in Qatar which begins on 8 March.
"For the first time I've got the feeling that my knee is once again ready for competition," said Federer, who has set Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics as his main objectives for 2021.
Federer's last appearance was a year ago in the Australian Open semi-final to eventual winner Novak Djokovic.
"This is my first attempt to return to a tournament. So it's important for me, for my team, that it's a minor event, and not a major, with all the stress that involves.
"I have to be ready, mentally and physically, to last five matches in five days," added the Swiss great.
The current world number five is missing only one major trophy in his long and decorated career, the Olympic singles gold medal, having claimed doubles gold with Stan Wawrinka in Beijing in 2008, and singles silver at the 2012 London Games.
Since his 20th and last Grand Slam victory in Melbourne in 2018 he has only made it to a major final, at Wimbledon in 2019 where he succumbed to Djokovic despite having two match points.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Games on 'solid ground', say organisers amid doubts over feasibility
Doubts have soared about the Games as the pandemic continues to paralyse many countries and with large parts of Japan, including Tokyo, under a state of emergency.
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Games 'unlikely' to go ahead due to COVID-19, says London 2012's deputy chairman Keith Mills
Japanese and International Olympic Committee officials remain adamant the 2020 Games, already postponed for a year, will go ahead in July and August despite the ongoing health crisis.
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra working on release and direction of throws
Six month ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra said his focus was currently on improving his strength and finessing his technique.