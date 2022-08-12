A young tennis player Zizou had asked Roger Federer five years ago if he would continue playing till he goes pro. This week, a video shows how the young player was surprised by the Swiss tennis star.

Five years ago young Izyan Ahmad, who goes by his nickname Zizou had asked Swiss tennis icon Roger Federer if he could continue to play for eight, nine years so that he (Zizou) could play him when he became a pro. This week a video shared by Federer shows how he kept that promise and played with Zizou in Zurich. The heartwarming video that has captured viewers’ imagination, shows how Federer surprised one of his fans and an emerging tennis player.

The video, which was shared earlier this week, shows how five years ago Federer replied in the affirmative to Zizou’s request. The young boy even asked, “Is that a promise?” To this. the 20-time Grand Slam winner had replied, “Pinky promise.” The next shot in the video cuts to the present day where Zizou was flown to Zurich for what he thought was a training session. Before he could start, he was asked by an employee of the club if he would like a selfie with the manager, who was a big fan of Zizou. Surprised by the special treatment meted out to him, Zizou told his coach who was accompanying him, “Coach, he knew my name!” and “Talk about VIP.” All this while Federer was watching the young player's reaction from behind the scenes on a camera monitor and having a laugh.

Soon, we see a woman arrive at Zizou’s table and reveal that she is a big fan of the player. The manager also reveals a t-shirt with Zizou’s face on it. After this over the top fan moment of the manager, that was clearly orchestrated by Federer, Zizou was escorted to the clay court lined with children who were chanting his name. The waiter who earlier met Zizou told him, “All the young people watching you are finally playing against a worthy opponent. Here is your surprise.”

That is when the big reveal took place as Federer himself came out from behind the curtains. Zizou held his hands over his mouth in disbelief before he could greet the Grand Slam winner.



The video has gone viral since it was first shared earlier this week. Roger Federer had also shared the heartwarming video and wrote that moments like these were "one of the great benefits of this unbelievable sport".

