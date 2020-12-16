Roger Federer, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi among 10 highest paid celebrities of 2020

Roger Federer is among the top athletes who have been included by Forbes in their list of the world's highest-paid celebrities for the year 2020. Leading the list is reality TV star Kylie Jenner with $590 billion.

Roger Federer is among the top athletes who have been included by Forbes in their list of the world's highest-paid celebrities for the year 2020. Leading the list is reality TV star Kylie Jenner with $590 billion.

The top 10 highest-paid celebrities list by Forbes has five athletes from different sports. While Kylie Jenner’s brother-in-law Kanye West has taken up the second spot, legendary tennis player Federer is at the third spot. The 39-year-old Swiss tennis great earned $106.3 million in 2020. The major part of his earnings come from endorsement deals.

One of Federer’s biggest deals is a 10-year USD 300 million endorsement agreement with Japanese apparel brand Uniqlo.

Cristiano Ronaldo has sealed his place in the fourth spot with $105 million earnings last year. The superstar footballer has a four-year deal of $64 million annually to play for Italian club Juventus, besides a host of lucrative endorsement deals.

Ronaldo's on-field rival Lionel Messi follows him in the list with $104 million earning. At the fifth spot in the overall Forbes Highest Paid Celebrities 2020 list, the Argentine player gets $80 million annually from his club Barcelona. The contract of Messi with Barcelona ends next year.

Messi also has a slew of endorsement agreements that include a lifelong deal with Adidas.

Brazilian footballer Neymar is at the seventh spot with earnings of $95.5 million in the Forbes list. The player is on a five-year contract of $350 million with Paris Saint-Germain. He also endorses high-flying brands such as Nike.

NBA star LeBron James features at the ninth spot with $88.2 million. In 2018, the player moved to Los Angeles Lakers under four-year contract of $153 million.

James also has its own production company and endorsement deals with Nike, Beats, Walmart, and GMC.

The list is rounded off by former wrestling superstar turned actor Dwayne Johnson with earnings of $87.5 million. The Rock, as he is popularly called from his WWE days, has received a large share of money for his films Black Adam and Red Notice. He also has a liquor company names Teremana Tequila and endorsement deals with Under Armour.