You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Road Cycling World Championships 2019: Great Britain's Geraint Thomas pulls out of men's team trial, to focus on team road race

Sports Agence France-Presse Sep 22, 2019 10:42:04 IST

  • An expert time triallist, Welshman Thomas was set to feature in Wednesday's run to Harrogate but will now focus on next Sunday's road race instead

  • Thomas has struggled to attain the fitness level that saw him win the 2018 Tour de France

  • The 2019 season has been tough on Thomas, who suffered a nasty fall in Switzerland that skewed his Tour de France defence

London: Former Tour de France champion Geraint Thomas has pulled out of the men's time trial at the cycling World Championships in Yorkshire, where huge crowds are expected over the next nine days.

Road Cycling World Championships 2019: Great Britains Geraint Thomas pulls out of mens team trial, to focus on team road race

Colombia's Egan Bernal (R) is congratulated by second-placed Great Britain's Geraint Thomas on winning the Tour de France 2019. AFP

An expert time triallist, Welshman Thomas was set to feature in Wednesday's run to Harrogate but will now focus on next Sunday's road race instead.

"I've tried to get back into shape after my post-Tour break, but unfortunately I don't feel in good enough shape to perform to my best," said Thomas, who has struggled to attain the fitness level that saw him win the 2018 Tour de France.

"So the decision was made with my coach and Matt Brammeier at British Cycling to skip the TT and commit to the team for the road race."

The 2019 season has been tough on Thomas, who suffered a nasty fall in Switzerland that skewed his Tour de France defence, leaving him to fight for fitness during the Tour, where he finished an impressive runner-up to his Ineos teammate Egan Bernal.

John Archibald, who will race Sunday's mixed-gender team time trial, will now join reigning national champion Alex Dowsett in the 54-kilometre test against the clock.

Great Britain's performance director Stephen Park said: "While it's a shame that Geraint is withdrawing from the time trial, we understand and support his decision."

"Geraint will still represent Great Britain in the road race. I have no doubt he will put in a performance that will do the team and the fans proud."

Thomas remains in the six-man Great Britain team for Sunday's 285km road race from Leeds to Harrogate, along with Ben Swift, Owain Doull, Adam Yates, Ian Stannard and Tao Geoghegan Hart.

 

Updated Date: Sep 22, 2019 10:42:04 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement



Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores